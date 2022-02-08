Playgrounded Releases New Single "The Swan"

Having played with big neo-prog acts like Riverside, Playgrounded are no strangers to outer limits of the contemporary merging of rock and electronica. Their upcoming album "The Death Of Death," released on 18th March, features compositions based from dynamic sound design structures by main composer Orestis. New single "The Swan” sees these glitchy synth textures seep through the negative space between languid guitar riffs and chugging bass grooves. The band comment,

"We share with you The Swan, the track that we have chosen as the opening of 'The Death Of Death.' The lyrics set the premise for the rest of the album: desperate or fascinating, one's relation to the world that surrounds us is grounded to the very matter of which we are made."