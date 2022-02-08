Kiss Reschedules Australian Tour Dates To August/September

Band Photo: Kiss (?)

Hard rock icons Kiss has announced that their tour of Australia, which was scheduled to take place this March, has now been moved to August and September. A message from the band reads as follows:

"With the recent announcement that Western Australia’s borders will remain closed for an indefinite period of time, One World Entertainment and TEG Live have been forced to postpone the KISS ‘End of the Road’ tour until August / September 2022. We are passionate and determined to perform for all our Australian fans - we do not want to leave Perth out of the equation.

"Tickets and VIP packages purchased for the March / April 2022 concerts remain valid for the rescheduled dates without need for exchange. Ticket holders will be emailed with their new dates and will not need to take any further action."

Tour dates:

August 20 - Melbourne, VIC - Rod Laver Arena

August 21 - Melbourne, VIC - Rod Laver Arena

August 23 - Melbourne, VIC - Rod Laver Arena

August 26 - Sydney, NSW - Qudos Bank Arena

August 27 - Sydney, NSW - Qudos Bank Arena

August 30 - Adelaide, SA - Adelaide Ent Centre

September 2 - Perth, WA - RAC Arena

September 6 - Brisbane, QLD - Brisbane Ent Centre

September 10 - Townsville, QLD - Queensland Country Bank Stadium