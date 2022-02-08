Forever May Fall Unveils New Music Video "Aftermath"

Forever May Fall has released their new single "Aftermath," co-written with and produced by Kile Odell (Motionless In White, Nita Strauss, Fozzy). The video was directed by Christian Lawrence and edited by Brandon Lane.

The desire for a more modern sound brought Forever May Fall to Kile Odell as the band sought a different message to send out to the world. "Aftermath" is the rebranding of Forever May Fall, or the rebirth - a word that has stuck with guitarist Colt Crevar since becoming a member of the band in late 2020. "We’ve all had some incredibly crappy things happen over the last few years and overcoming them, seeing where we are now, how blessed we’ve become, truly gives 'Aftermath' a passionate meaning," says Colt.

Vocalist Jillyan explains, "Initially, 'Aftermath' wasn’t intended to be a song of strength or reprieve. In fact, I was probably at my lowest when I went to the studio to write it. The initial demo was about being locked inside my head and consistently leading myself to failure."

Kile approached the message from a completely different direction, and with the help of Zach Williams (vocalist for Dead Eyes) the lyrics and song took shape into this anthem of power. This anthem of "No, I’m not doing this sad crap again, I’m going to make something out of this," as evidenced by the lyric "I’ll break myself, I’ll make myself the Aftermath."

"'Aftermath' has become this anthem of rebirth, for all of us. The definition of 'Aftermath' always seemed so grim and dismal, but we’ve made it something to be proud of. You are the aftermath of every choice you make in life," says Jillyan. "I struggled with drinking for a few years. I’d drown myself in it whether it was due to stress from my daytime job or bad relationships or whatever minor inconvenience I decided to blow up into a major meltdown. I had to entirely break the hell down to realize that I needed a change. I barely drink now, and the strength and positivity I feel from letting go of that crutch is incredible; I feel like a completely different person. I feel stronger, kinder, and more focused on being present in the moment."

Forever May Fall made the choices to make changes in their lifestyles, in attitudes, in positivity, in striving to be better than who they were yesterday, every single day. Jillyan shares "We’ve surrounded ourselves with some incredibly talented musicians and inspiring, motivating friends. We love the 'aftermath' of who we were. We’re excited to break back out into the industry and we look forward to creating music that everyone can connect to."