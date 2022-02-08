Firebreather Posts New Single "Sorrow" Online

Swedish trio Firebreather share a new track today from their forthcoming album "Dwell In The Fog" via Brooklyn Vegan. Hear and share "Sorrow" below.

Like their preceding two albums, "Dwell In The Fog" was also recorded and mixed by engineer Oskar Karlsson at Elementstudion in Gothenburg. The band is joined by new bassist Nicklas Hellqvist on this album, who seems to have increased the thunder rumble tenfold.