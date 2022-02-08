Rotting Christ Shares Trailer For North American Tour Dates

Band Photo: Rotting Christ (?)

Greek black metal legends Rotting Christ has uploaded a new trailer for their forthcoming tour of the United States and Canada. You can check it out below. The band will be joined on the trek by Norwegian progressive black metal band Borknagar. The tour dates are as follows:

April 21 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

April 22 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

April 23 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

April 24 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

April 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

April 27 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater

April 28 - Kansas City, MO - BLVD

April 29 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

April 30 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

May 1 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

May 3 - Toronto, ON - Lees Palace

May 4 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

May 5 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial

May 6 - Manchester, NH - Jewel

May 7 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

May 8 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

May 10 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

May 11 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

May 12 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco

May 13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

May 14 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

May 16 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

May 17 - Fort Worth, TX - Haltom Theater

May 18 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

May 19 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar

May 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

May 21 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

May 22 - Los Angeles, CA -1720