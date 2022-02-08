Rotting Christ Shares Trailer For North American Tour Dates
Greek black metal legends Rotting Christ has uploaded a new trailer for their forthcoming tour of the United States and Canada. You can check it out below. The band will be joined on the trek by Norwegian progressive black metal band Borknagar. The tour dates are as follows:
April 21 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
April 22 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
April 23 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
April 24 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
April 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
April 27 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater
April 28 - Kansas City, MO - BLVD
April 29 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
April 30 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
May 1 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
May 3 - Toronto, ON - Lees Palace
May 4 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
May 5 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial
May 6 - Manchester, NH - Jewel
May 7 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar
May 8 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
May 10 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger
May 11 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
May 12 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco
May 13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
May 14 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
May 16 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
May 17 - Fort Worth, TX - Haltom Theater
May 18 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
May 19 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar
May 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater
May 21 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
May 22 - Los Angeles, CA -1720
