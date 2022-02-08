Dark Funeral Releases New Music Video "Nightfall"

Band Photo: Dark Funeral (?)

Swedish black metal masters Dark Funeral release the second single "Nightfall" from their highly anticipated seventh album "We Are The Apocalypse," which will be released on March 18th, 2022 via Century Media Records.

While the first single "Let The Devil In" was an introvert journey, contemplating the darkness within, "Nightfall" is the diametral opposite. "Nightfall" is a display of blistering fury, invoking the seven witches, Lamashtu, to bring forth the eternal night.

The duties for filming, directing and editing the video were once again taken over by Grupa13.

Lord Ahriman about their brand-new track, "With ‘Nightfall’, we continue to push the boundaries and go faster than anything we have ever done before. I wanted to create the feeling of levitating above the soundscape and into my own dark and twisted world. At this speed, it was also a challenge to find a good balance and dynamic where melodies and atmosphere did not disappear in a noise, but I think we really nailed it! Nightfall gives epic a whole new meaning. Enjoy!"

Heljarmadr continues, "Sometimes I am quite glad that I am not a drummer. I think Jalomaah outdid himself here and it was like standing in a wind tunnel when we recorded it in the studio. But through all the high tempo hammering shines great detail and I think this song has a lot of dynamics. I'm eagerly looking forward to seeing the crowd chant "Nightfall" the day we bring it to the stage."