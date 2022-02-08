Asylum Effect Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Abstract Matrix"
Columbus, Ohio-based technical deathcore outfit Asylum Effect premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Abstract Matrix", which was released on February 4th, 2022 via Daily Grind Records.
Check out now "Abstract Matrix" in its entirety below.
"Abstract Matrix" track-list:
1. It Begins
2. Abductor
3. Bonzai
4. Godless
5. Nightmares
6. Bonzai Ii
7. Abstract Matrix
Credits:
Production by Gino Matheson, Will Carlson
Video by Josh Nunn/Daily Grind Productions
