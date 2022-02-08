Wictims Premiere New Single "Future Is Dead" - Feat. Matt Delirious of Silent Generation & Tonda Smrcka of Rise of Surya

Czech blackened deathcore band Wictims premiere a new single by the name of “Future Is Dead”, streaming via YouTube for you now below. The track features Matt Delirious of Silent Generation and Tonda Smrcka of Rise of Surya.





Line-up:

Tomas Hospodka - Vocals

Michael Malcovský - Guitar

Marek Puška - Guitar

Jirí Pinkas - Drums

Ondrej Král - Bass

Jan Kozel - Synth

Credits:

All music by Wictims

Lyrics by Tomas Hospodka

Recorded, Mixed and Mastered by Tonda Smrcka/Seabeast Production