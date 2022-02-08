Wictims Premiere New Single "Future Is Dead" - Feat. Matt Delirious of Silent Generation & Tonda Smrcka of Rise of Surya
Czech blackened deathcore band Wictims premiere a new single by the name of “Future Is Dead”, streaming via YouTube for you now below. The track features Matt Delirious of Silent Generation and Tonda Smrcka of Rise of Surya.
Line-up:
Tomas Hospodka - Vocals
Michael Malcovský - Guitar
Marek Puška - Guitar
Jirí Pinkas - Drums
Ondrej Král - Bass
Jan Kozel - Synth
Credits:
All music by Wictims
Lyrics by Tomas Hospodka
Recorded, Mixed and Mastered by Tonda Smrcka/Seabeast Production
