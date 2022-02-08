Black Hill Cove Premiere New Music Video For "Angels Fall" From Debut Album "Broken"
Portuguese hardcore metal band Black Hill Cove premiere a new music video for the song “Angels Fall”, off their debut album "Broken", which was released last November by Raging Planet Records.
Check out now "Angels Fall" streaming via YouTube for you below.
