Sisyphean Premiere New Song "Sovereigns of Livid Hope" From Upcoming New Album "Colours of Faith"

Lithuanian band Sisyphean premiere a new song entitled “Sovereigns of Livid Hope”, taken from their upcoming new album "Colours of Faith", which will be out in stores later this year. The effort was recorded in Vicarious Recording Studios in Vilnius, and it was mixed by Satanic Audio (Behemoth, Thaw, Blaze of Perdition) and mastered by Resonance Sound (Cruciamentum, Absu, Father Befouled). The cover artwork was created by Adam Burke.

Check out now "Sovereigns of Livid Hope" streaming via YouTube for you below.





Comment the band:

"The song reflects on our coming into this mortal plain and being the heirs to float in the reality created by our fathers, forefathers and past, as the general metaphor. The past being a power we cannot influence and the present being the truth we have to endure. In the cycle of life and death, we will be the next in line to inherit the earth and thus being the ones deciding to either sunder or preserve it for the next generations to come."