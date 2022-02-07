Crystal Viper Releases Lyric Video For King Diamond Cover "Welcome Home" Featuring Andy La Rocque

Band Photo: King Diamond (?)

Polish heavy metal outfit Crystal Viper has today released a new lyric video for their cover of the King Diamond classic, "Welcome Home." You can check it out below. A message from the band reads as follows:

"Okay, our version of this ultimate King Diamond classic already came out few months ago (it’s available as a bonus track on our latest studio album "The Cult") but since so many of you seems to like our humble tribute, we decided to revisit it, and do this lyric video. Let us add that it’s a huge, huge honor that the great Andy La Rocque (official) accepted our invitation, and joined us for this recording!

