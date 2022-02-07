Dysmorphic Demiurge Premiere New Single "Children of the Luminary" From Upcoming New Album "The Great and Terrible War"
Knoxville, Tennessee-based slamming brutal death outfit Dysmorphic Demiurge premiere a new single named “Children of the Luminary”. The song is taken from their upcoming new album "The Great and Terrible War", which will be out in June 2022 via Miasma Records and Vomit Your Shirt Records.
Check out now "Children of the Luminary" streaming via YouTube for you below.
