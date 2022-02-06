Amorphis Uploads Fourth Episode Of "Halo" Documentary

On February 11th, Amorphis' new chef d'oeuvre "Halo" will finally see the few rays of light that these days have to offer, and conclude the band's current album trilogy with a worthy finale. Videographer Sam Jamsen has visited the Finns in the studio to film a documentary about the making of their latest offering and today, they unveil the 4th episode in which singer Tomi Joutsen speaks about the vocal recordings with Jonas Olsson and Jens Bogren, discussing why he used more growls on this record and how Pekka Kainulainen's lyrics came together. You can watch the new episode below.