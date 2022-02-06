Insidual Premiere New Single "Residue" - DeadVectors Singer Guests
Austin, Texas-based deathcore/djent unit Insidual premiere a new single titled “Residue. The track features vocals and lyrics written by Kenny Stroh of DeadVectors.
Check out now "Residue" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
