Ottone Pesante Premiere New Single & Music Video "Black Bells of Destruction" From Upcoming New EP "... And The Black Bells Rang"
Avantgarde brass metal band Ottone Pesante premiere their new single and music video named “Black Bells of Destruction”, taken from the band's upcoming new EP "... And The Black Bells Rang", which is scheduled for a March 4 release by Aural Music.
Check out now "Black Bells of Destruction" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Tell the band:
“’Black Bells of Destruction’ is the more fierce and dissonant track of the EP and it shows our frustration and anger of the last years. The video represents how much we really want to come back on stage without any rules!”
