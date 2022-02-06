Slugdge Premiere Cover Of Bolt Thrower's "The Killchain"
UK band Slugdge premiere their take on Bolt Thrower's “The Killchain” (from their 2005 album "Those Once Loyal"), streaming via YouTube for you below.
