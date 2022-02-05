Djinn-Ghül Premiere New Visualizer For "Pleonexia"
Experimental death metal band Djinn-Ghül premiere a new visualizer clip for “Pleonexia”, taken from the band's latest EP "Mechalith", which was released December 9, 2021 via Vicious Instinct Records.
Check out now "Pleonexia" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
