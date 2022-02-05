As the World Dies Premiere New Song "The Tempest" From Upcoming New Album "Agonist"

Death metal quintet As the World Dies - featuring members of Memoriam, Massacre, and Pemphigoid - premiere a new song entitled “The Tempest”, taken from their upcoming new album "Agonist", which will be released by Transcending Obscurity on March 25th.

Check out now "The Tempest" streaming via YouTube for you below.