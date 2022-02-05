(hed)p.e. Premiere New Track & Music Video “Hurricane” Featuring Sad Silence

(hed)p.e.‘s new official music video for their track “Hurricane” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below. That song is taken from the band’s latest studio full-length, “Califas Worldwide“, out in stores now. Gabriel Carrer produced the video:

Comments vocalist Jared Gomes:

“This track ‘Hurricane‘ was sent to me from Portsmouth, United Kingdom by some artists called Sad Silence. I was excited to smash the vocals because the music is dirty and heavy; combining metal and elements of EDM and dubstep. Then this video is just as brutal as the audio! I love the video because it really gives visuals to exactly what the song is communicating. Grinding in the face of all odds.”

(hed)p.e. will be out touring with Drowning Pool, Ill Niño and Evolution Empire. The dates for that trek run as follows:

03/13 San Antonio, TX – Rock Box

03/15 Destin, FL – Club LA

03/16 Atlanta, GA – Center Stage

03/18 Hartford, CT – Webster Theater

03/19 Portland, ME – AURA

03/20 Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s

03/21 New York, NY – Gramercy

03/23 Fort Wayne, IN – Pierre’s

03/24 Flint, MI – Machine Shop

03/25Joliet, IL – The Forge

03/26 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II

03/27 Belvidere, IL – Apollo Theatre

03/29 Colorado Springs, CO – Sunshine Studios

03/31 Missoula, MT – Wilma Theater

04/01 Tacoma, WA – Spanish Ballroom

04/02 Portland, OR – Roseland

04/03 Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse

04/04 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

04/05 West Hollywood, CA – Whisky A GoGo

04/06 Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee

04/07 El Paso, TX – The Rock House

04/08 Dallas, TX – Granada

04/09 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

04/10 Abilene, TX – Abilene Convention Center