(hed)p.e. Premiere New Track & Music Video “Hurricane” Featuring Sad Silence
Band Photo: Drowning Pool (?)
(hed)p.e.‘s new official music video for their track “Hurricane” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below. That song is taken from the band’s latest studio full-length, “Califas Worldwide“, out in stores now. Gabriel Carrer produced the video:
Comments vocalist Jared Gomes:
“This track ‘Hurricane‘ was sent to me from Portsmouth, United Kingdom by some artists called Sad Silence. I was excited to smash the vocals because the music is dirty and heavy; combining metal and elements of EDM and dubstep. Then this video is just as brutal as the audio! I love the video because it really gives visuals to exactly what the song is communicating. Grinding in the face of all odds.”
(hed)p.e. will be out touring with Drowning Pool, Ill Niño and Evolution Empire. The dates for that trek run as follows:
03/13 San Antonio, TX – Rock Box
03/15 Destin, FL – Club LA
03/16 Atlanta, GA – Center Stage
03/18 Hartford, CT – Webster Theater
03/19 Portland, ME – AURA
03/20 Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s
03/21 New York, NY – Gramercy
03/23 Fort Wayne, IN – Pierre’s
03/24 Flint, MI – Machine Shop
03/25Joliet, IL – The Forge
03/26 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II
03/27 Belvidere, IL – Apollo Theatre
03/29 Colorado Springs, CO – Sunshine Studios
03/31 Missoula, MT – Wilma Theater
04/01 Tacoma, WA – Spanish Ballroom
04/02 Portland, OR – Roseland
04/03 Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse
04/04 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
04/05 West Hollywood, CA – Whisky A GoGo
04/06 Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee
04/07 El Paso, TX – The Rock House
04/08 Dallas, TX – Granada
04/09 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
04/10 Abilene, TX – Abilene Convention Center
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Venom Prison Posts New Visualizer Video Online
- Next Article:
Grayscale Season Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "(hed)p.e. Premiere New Track & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.