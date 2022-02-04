Venom Prison Posts New Visualizer Video "Comfort Of Complicity" Online

On the album release day of their new album "Erebos," Venom Prison have another treat for fans – a new visualizer video for the song "Comfort Of Complicity," filmed by singer Larissa Stupar.

Venom Prison comment, "‘Comfort Of Complicity’ is a song about the European and American immigration systems and the way they break families apart and criminalise vulnerable people for simply wanting to give a better life for their families. Musically, this song goes through many sounds and emotions, and making it as one piece was a challenge. The song wanted to sound like a journey through aggression to a more major key moment with some form of hope."

About the release of their new album, Venom Prison enthuse, "We are extremely proud to have our 3rd full-length, 'Erebos,' finally out in the world. Bringing Venom Prison forward on this release, we’ve explored new avenues and added more depth and layers to our sound which listeners will find a new experience; 'Erebos' is full of surprises to say the least. It truly touches on social issues as expected, but this time it’s personal - with more emotion and attachment than ever before, anger with compassion. Balancing the darkness with light and showing a truer side to what really haunts through sound and words."

They continue, "Working with Scott Atkins on this record has been an absolute pleasure and really is the fulfilment plus more of what we had initially hoped to do when putting this record together. Thank you Eliran Kantor for continuously creating the incredible aesthetic and atmosphere to our artwork, expressing the sound perfectly in imagery. Massive thank you to Century Media for all their passion and contribution. For anyone that has checked out the singles, pre ordered, shouted about, that’s incredible, thank you."