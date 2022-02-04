Aerialis Unveils New Visualizer Video "Electroniria"

Recently the new Italian band Aerialis announced the release of their debut album "Dear Silence," due on March 4th 2022. The sound of Aerialis, founded in 2020 by Fabio Tats, a well-known intrenational tattoo artist and bass player (ex-Lester Greenowski, ex-Death-O-Matic, ex-Wall Of Palemhor), urges you to detach from reality and look into yourselves. Today the band unveils the new single and video for "Electroniria," which you can check out below.

"‘Electroniria’ is a very important song to us. It’s about live music and the vibes you feel at those events. It’s a kind of parallel reality which helps us to escape from our routine. Voices and sounds fill our head and heart, helping us to erase everyday life for a few hours. I think everybody who goes to the gigs of their favourite bands can understand the message of this song." explains Fabio Tats.

Tracklisting:

1. Mine

2. Dear Silence

3. Digital Wall

4. Electroniria

5. Ghost

6. On My Shoulders

7. Catch The Fox (Den Harrow cover)

8. Time To Shine