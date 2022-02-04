Mortemia Posts New Lyric Video "Here Comes Winter" Online Featuring Maja Shining Of Forever Still

Morten Veland (Sirenia, Mortemia and founder of Tristania) released the 7th Mortemia song from "The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions" on the 29th of January. The track was entitled ‘Here Comes Winter’ and features Maja Shining (Forever Still) on guest vocals. Today the lyric/performance video of the same song is out!

Morten Veland: "I am proud and honoured to introduce my friend Maja Shining as my special guest for ‘The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions’. The seventh song is entitled ‘Here Comes Winter’, and will be available on all digital platforms from the 29th of January 2022. Me and Maja toured together back in 2019, when both Sirenia and Forever Still were on the billing of the ‘Female Metal Voices Tour’. We became great friends right away, and it was a pleasure to hear Maja and the band perform every time. I feel truly privileged and thankful to have Maja onboard this project, and I am really looking forward to sharing this song with you all. This song is quite slow and atmospheric, but still packs some heaviness, even a bit doomy at times. And the amount of emotions that Maja has poured into her performance on this song I find no less than breathtaking."

Maja Shining: "I met Morten, back when we were touring with Forever Still and Sirenia on the last tour before covid paralyzed the world and put an end to touring for longer than anyone could have possibly imagined. We bonded fast on the month-long Female Metal Voices Tour (maybe it was the Nordic kinship,) so I was very excited, when Morten asked me to collaborate on a song for Mortemia and said yes before even hearing it. The time of release couldn’t be more ideal, as the song perfectly embodies the spirit of cold, dark Scandinavian winter and I hope you enjoy it as much as I did working on it!"