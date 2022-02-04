Dawn Of Ashes Uploads New Single "The Despondent Hole"

Los Angeles based Industrial Metal band Dawn Of Ashes has released "The Despondent Hole," the newest single off of their upcoming LP, "Scars Of The Broken." Reflecting on the darkest experiences of severe depression, "The Despondent Hole" is more than a simple song, but an assertation of the overwhelming, all-encompassing struggle that sufferers face. You can check it out below.

"'The Despondent Hole' takes you down into a place where depression rules your life. People who struggle with depression feel that others don’t understand how it feels to be depressed, and this disorder is like a disease that is hard to cure. Feeling trapped and alone is a hard experience to face in life. Understand that you’re not alone and you can pull yourself out of this hole." - Kristof Bathory