Induction Releases New Music Video "Sacrifice"

After recently announcing their signing to Atomic Fire Records, progressive power metal quintet Induction unveil a downright anthem and the first milestone in the row of several singles waiting be unleashed this year.

Mixed and mastered by renowned Jacob Hansen, "Sacrifice" draws you right into a refreshing world of soaring vocals, melodic guitars, heavy riffs and an incredibly catchy chorus that won't leave your brain anymore. With this mix of virtuosic progressive twists and symphonic elements, Induction are setting the new status quo of the genre and after the reformation of the band, this song is the first to put the listeners to the test, and sets exceedingly high expectations for what is to come.