Warrior Soul Unveils New Single "Out On Bail"

Warrior Soul, the band fronted by Kory Clarke, has released the title track of their new album, which is set to be released on March 4th through Livewire / Cargo Records UK. You can check it out below. The song follows, "We're Alive" as the second single from the record, which itself is the first album from the band since 2020's, "Cocaine And Other Good Stuff."