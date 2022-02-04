Halestorm Announces New Album "Back From The Dead"; Shares Second Single "The Steeple"

Halestorm will release "Back From The Dead," their fifth studio album, on May 6th. The album is available in multiple formats for fans to pre-save and pre-order, here.

Produced by Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Mastodon, Alice in Chains) with co-production by Scott Stevens (Shinedown, Daughtry, New Years Day), "Back From The Dead" quickly evolved from songwriting exercises into a matter of survival for the band.

Lead singer Lzzy Hale says, "We started writing this album about three months B.C. (Before COVID). Once we went into lockdown and were unable to perform and tour, I fell into a dark place and something of an identity crisis. This album is the story of me carving myself out of that abyss. It is a journey of navigating mental health, debauchery, survival, redemption, rediscovery, and still maintaining faith in humanity."

Today, Halestorm also revealed "The Steeple," the second single from "Back From The Dead." "The Steeple" follows the album’s title track, "Back From The Dead," released last autumn. Listen below.

Tracklisting:

1. Back From The Dead

2. Wicked Ways

3. Strange Girl

4. Brightside

5. The Steeple

6. Terrible Things

7. My Redemption

8. Bombshell

9. I Come First

10. Psycho Crazy

11. Raise Your Horns