Halestorm Announces New Album "Back From The Dead"; Shares Second Single "The Steeple"
Halestorm will release "Back From The Dead," their fifth studio album, on May 6th. The album is available in multiple formats for fans to pre-save and pre-order, here.
Produced by Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Mastodon, Alice in Chains) with co-production by Scott Stevens (Shinedown, Daughtry, New Years Day), "Back From The Dead" quickly evolved from songwriting exercises into a matter of survival for the band.
Lead singer Lzzy Hale says, "We started writing this album about three months B.C. (Before COVID). Once we went into lockdown and were unable to perform and tour, I fell into a dark place and something of an identity crisis. This album is the story of me carving myself out of that abyss. It is a journey of navigating mental health, debauchery, survival, redemption, rediscovery, and still maintaining faith in humanity."
Today, Halestorm also revealed "The Steeple," the second single from "Back From The Dead." "The Steeple" follows the album’s title track, "Back From The Dead," released last autumn. Listen below.
Tracklisting:
1. Back From The Dead
2. Wicked Ways
3. Strange Girl
4. Brightside
5. The Steeple
6. Terrible Things
7. My Redemption
8. Bombshell
9. I Come First
10. Psycho Crazy
11. Raise Your Horns
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Perpetual Etude Shares New Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Warrior Soul Unveils New Single
0 Comments on "Halestorm Announces New Album"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.