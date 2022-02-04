Perpetual Etude Shares New Lyric Video "Our Love"

The heavy metalers Perpetual Etude releases a lyric video for the closing track "Our Love," taken from the album "Now is the Time," released last autumn. You can check it out below, along with a recent interview Metal Underground conducted with founder Magnus Mild.

Perpetual Etude was formed in 2019 by Magnus Mild with the sole goal to bring back the best of the heavy metal of the 80‘s. Influenced by the genre when growing up, Magnus teamed up with members from NorthTale, ex-members from Dionysys, Nation, Shadowquest as well as Göran Edman on "Sail Away" to complete the vision. The result is the best of a whole decade in the astounding debut "Now Is The Time," an album filled with blazing guitar riffs, keyboard solos and catchy choruses. "Now Is The Time" was released on October 15, 2021