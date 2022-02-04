Ithaca Reveals New Album "They Fear Us" Details; Shares Title Track

Acclaimed UK metallic hardcore troupe Ithaca have announced their long-awaited second album, "They Fear Us," due 29th July via Hassle Records.

The band have also released the first single from the record, the scorching title track "They Fear Us." Soaring, triumphant choruses, a fearsome breakdown and call-to-arms, and majestic solo from guitarist Sam Chetan-Welsh, mark "They Fear Us" as Ithaca's best song yet; an indication of the level of quality on offer with their new album.

Pre-order the album and stream the single here.

In the words of Ithaca: "We’re proud to present ‘They Fear Us’, the debut single from our second album.

"We chose this as the first single because it reflects one of the big themes of the album - discovering and harnessing inner power, strength, revenge and retribution; challenging masculine power structures both in a general but also deeply personal sense. It’s a deific statement of intent - they may have hurt us before but now they fear us and you should too.

"These ideas are reflected in the lyrics but also in the musical choices. The vocal sample is a field recording Sam made while he was in India grieving his mother’s death, of a priest leading a Ganga Aarti ceremony next to the Ganges - this ceremony invites Mother Ganga in and asks for her blessing, reflecting the power of the divine feminine. The drum break is pitched up to create a similar sound to a dhol.

"We’re so happy to share music that we feel reflects who we truly are as a band, standing unapologetically as us."

Ithaca are one of the most exciting and vital voices in the UK heavy scene currently. Formed out of a mutual love of metallic hardcore but despair at its lack of ambition, Ithaca exist to challenge everything you thought a band that makes heavy music should look and sound like.

A glitter-covered nailbomb, Ithaca seamlessly blend the brutality of Relapse Records metalcore with blackgaze, 90s industrial metal, 70s prog and even tinges of 80s power pop. Their influences stretch beyond the musical - this album comes with a clear vision and aesthetic: drawing from members’ different ancestral heritage, queer/non-conforming identities and iconic figures in avant-garde, new wave and post-punk culture.

Their upcoming second album "They Fear Us" is the sound of a band healing from trauma - standing in their own, unapologetic voice. Furious and wildly inventive while also being more coherent and accessible, this album will introduce Ithaca to a wider audience than they’ve ever had before. In the words of the band: ‘those who oppose us; your sins will catch up to you. You will fear us’.