Mystic Circle Posts New Music Video "Darkness in Flame" Online

2022 - the year of Mystic Circle's return - is finally here and today marks the release of their self-titled comeback album via Atomic Fire Records.

"This is the finest, deep black entertainment at a high level,“ confirms Metal Hammer (Germany) and indeed, the German black/death metal outfit returns with a pure monster!

To celebrate the release day of Mystic Circle, the band reveals their third video, for the hellish track "Darkness In Flames". It is oriental horror: Twisted melodies, monumental scope, an utterly evil vibe and seductive arrangements, take the listener hostage in the godless garden of these extreme metal pioneers. A song like a horror movie – malicious, dramatic, scornful and thrilling to the last tune. "Originally this was also the name of the album before it became our self-titled," Beelzebub says about a song enthralling with insanely fast-paced drumming and remarkable riff muscle.