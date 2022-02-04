"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Mystic Circle Posts New Music Video "Darkness in Flame" Online

posted Feb 4, 2022 at 4:51 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

2022 - the year of Mystic Circle's return - is finally here and today marks the release of their self-titled comeback album via Atomic Fire Records.
"This is the finest, deep black entertainment at a high level,“ confirms Metal Hammer (Germany) and indeed, the German black/death metal outfit returns with a pure monster!

To celebrate the release day of Mystic Circle, the band reveals their third video, for the hellish track "Darkness In Flames". It is oriental horror: Twisted melodies, monumental scope, an utterly evil vibe and seductive arrangements, take the listener hostage in the godless garden of these extreme metal pioneers. A song like a horror movie – malicious, dramatic, scornful and thrilling to the last tune. "Originally this was also the name of the album before it became our self-titled," Beelzebub says about a song enthralling with insanely fast-paced drumming and remarkable riff muscle.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Mystic Circle Posts New Music Video Online"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 