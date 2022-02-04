Mystic Circle Posts New Music Video "Darkness in Flame" Online
2022 - the year of Mystic Circle's return - is finally here and today marks the release of their self-titled comeback album via Atomic Fire Records.
"This is the finest, deep black entertainment at a high level,“ confirms Metal Hammer (Germany) and indeed, the German black/death metal outfit returns with a pure monster!
To celebrate the release day of Mystic Circle, the band reveals their third video, for the hellish track "Darkness In Flames". It is oriental horror: Twisted melodies, monumental scope, an utterly evil vibe and seductive arrangements, take the listener hostage in the godless garden of these extreme metal pioneers. A song like a horror movie – malicious, dramatic, scornful and thrilling to the last tune. "Originally this was also the name of the album before it became our self-titled," Beelzebub says about a song enthralling with insanely fast-paced drumming and remarkable riff muscle.
