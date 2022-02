Kreator To Release New Album "Hate Über Alles" In June; Shares Video For Title Track

The mighty Kreator are proud to announce their fifteenth studio album, "Hate Über Alles," which will be released on June 3rd, 2022. Five years after their highly acclaimed album “Gods Of Violence” (2017), peaking at #1 in the German album charts, the genre-defining band are proud to present this 11-track behemoth.

For 37 years, Kreator has spear-headed a thrash metal crusade, inspiring generations of metal heads and musicians alike. The collision of traditional and contemporary values is a sentiment that Mille Petrozza has breathed in to the soul of this monumental new album; recruiting visionary producer Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Cavalera Conspiracy, Ghostmane and Turnstile) from Philadelphia to work with the band at the legendary Hansa Studio in Berlin. “Hate Über Alles” features gorgeously grim cover artwork by renowned artist Eliran Kantor (Testament, Thy Art Is Murder, Helloween), serving a bold statement against hate and division in today's society.

Mille Petrozza comments:

"Hate Über Alles reflects the time we’re living in. Everything is really loud and aggressive. The way we communicate has changed, thanks to social media. It causes a lot of imbalance. The world is in a state of disrepair. Life is not harmonic right now, it’s disharmonic… that’s where I was going with the title."

Today also marks the release of the first new Kreator single, the vicious title track "Hate Über Alles," for which the band has produced a thrilling music video that should be mandatory viewing for every metal fan!

Tracklisting:

1. Sergio Corbucci Is Dead

2. Hate Über Alles

3. Killer Of Jesus

4. Crush The Tyrants

5. Strongest Of The Strong

6. Become Immortal

7. Conquer And Destroy

8. Midnight Sun

9. Demonic Future

10. Pride Comes Before The Fall

11. Dying Planet