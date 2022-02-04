Axiomatic Dematerialization Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Extraterrestrial Paradox"
Band Photo: Disgorge (?)
Moscow, Russia-based slamming brutal death metal band Axiomatic Dematerialization premiere a new song and lyric video by the name of “Extraterrestrial Paradox”, streaming via YouTube for you below. Vocalist Angel Ochoa (Cephalotripsy, Abominable Putridity, Disgorge) guests on this song.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
The Devil Wears Prada Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Kreator To Release New Album In June
0 Comments on "Axiomatic Dematerialization Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.