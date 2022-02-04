Axiomatic Dematerialization Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Extraterrestrial Paradox"

Band Photo: Disgorge (?)

Moscow, Russia-based slamming brutal death metal band Axiomatic Dematerialization premiere a new song and lyric video by the name of “Extraterrestrial Paradox”, streaming via YouTube for you below. Vocalist Angel Ochoa (Cephalotripsy, Abominable Putridity, Disgorge) guests on this song.