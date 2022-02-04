"some music was meant to stay underground..."

The Devil Wears Prada Premiere New Music Video “Watchtower”

posted Feb 4, 2022 at 3:27 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

The Devil Wears Prada premiere their new single and official music video titled “Watchtower” streaming via YouTube for you below:

Comments singer Mike Hranica:

“The idea of this song is about a person being intentionally difficult even though happiness wants to find him/her. In handling my own mental health struggles, I’ve found that I oftentimes never choose contentment on a fundamental basis: almost like I’ve skipped Step One. The narrator of ‘Watchtower‘ is afraid to approach Step One and instead flees to perceive his/her life as a sort of passive overlooker instead.”

The video arrives ahead of their forthcoming touring plans with Beartooth, Silverstein and ERRA. The dates for that trek can be found below:

03/26 Fort Wayne, IN – Clyde Theatre
03/27 Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom
03/28 Des Moines, IA – Val Air
03/30 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
04/01 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
04/02 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
04/03 San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic
04/05 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
04/06 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
04/07 Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren
04/09 Lubbock, TX – Lonestar Amphitheater
04/10 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
04/12 Austin, TX – Stubbs
04/13 Edinburg, TX – Bert Ogden Arena
04/15 Corpus Christi, TX – Concrete Street Amphitheater
04/16 New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theater
04/17 Nashville, TN – Wildhorse Saloon
04/19 St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheater
04/21 Columbia, SC – The Senate
04/22 Richmond, VA – The National
04/23 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
04/24 Norfolk, VA – The Norva
04/26 Providence, RI – The Strand
04/27 Long Island, NY – The Paramount
04/29 Trenton, NJ – Cure Insurance Arena
04/30 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
05/01 Rochester, NY – The Armory
05/03 Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

