The Devil Wears Prada Premiere New Music Video “Watchtower”

The Devil Wears Prada premiere their new single and official music video titled “Watchtower” streaming via YouTube for you below:

Comments singer Mike Hranica:

“The idea of this song is about a person being intentionally difficult even though happiness wants to find him/her. In handling my own mental health struggles, I’ve found that I oftentimes never choose contentment on a fundamental basis: almost like I’ve skipped Step One. The narrator of ‘Watchtower‘ is afraid to approach Step One and instead flees to perceive his/her life as a sort of passive overlooker instead.”

The video arrives ahead of their forthcoming touring plans with Beartooth, Silverstein and ERRA. The dates for that trek can be found below:

03/26 Fort Wayne, IN – Clyde Theatre

03/27 Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

03/28 Des Moines, IA – Val Air

03/30 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

04/01 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

04/02 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

04/03 San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

04/05 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

04/06 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

04/07 Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

04/09 Lubbock, TX – Lonestar Amphitheater

04/10 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

04/12 Austin, TX – Stubbs

04/13 Edinburg, TX – Bert Ogden Arena

04/15 Corpus Christi, TX – Concrete Street Amphitheater

04/16 New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theater

04/17 Nashville, TN – Wildhorse Saloon

04/19 St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheater

04/21 Columbia, SC – The Senate

04/22 Richmond, VA – The National

04/23 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

04/24 Norfolk, VA – The Norva

04/26 Providence, RI – The Strand

04/27 Long Island, NY – The Paramount

04/29 Trenton, NJ – Cure Insurance Arena

04/30 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

05/01 Rochester, NY – The Armory

05/03 Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall