Cage Fight Premiere New Music Video “Shine Don’t Fade”

posted Feb 4, 2022 at 3:19 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

UK crossover thrash band Cage Fight premiere their new music video for “Shine Don’t Fade” from their upcoming self-titled debut full-length. The band feature ex-Eths vocalist Rachel Aspe and TesseracT guitarist James Monteith, and have inked a record deal with Candlelight for the May 13th release of that album.

Comments frontwoman Rachel Aspe:

“I cherish the ability to channel my anger through this outlet. In a world full of uncertainty and frustration, this type of music was the only thing I found solace and balance in. These songs have a deep meaning for me and I hope this is something that other people can relate to.”

“Cage Fight” track-list:

01 – “Intro” (feat. Jeremy Sylvester)
02 – “The Mirror Shattered”
03 – “Killer”
04 – “Hope Castrated”
05 – “Make A Decision”
06 – “Guillotine”
07 – “Cage Fight!”
08 – “Shine Don’t Fade”
09 – “One Minute”
10 – “Tell Me What Real Is”
11 – “Respect Ends”
12 – “Eating Me Alive” (feat. Trevor Strnad of The Black Dahlia Murder)
13 – “My Dreams”
14 – “Bitch In The Pit” (Body Count cover)

