Cage Fight Premiere New Music Video “Shine Don’t Fade”

UK crossover thrash band Cage Fight premiere their new music video for “Shine Don’t Fade” from their upcoming self-titled debut full-length. The band feature ex-Eths vocalist Rachel Aspe and TesseracT guitarist James Monteith, and have inked a record deal with Candlelight for the May 13th release of that album.

Comments frontwoman Rachel Aspe:

“I cherish the ability to channel my anger through this outlet. In a world full of uncertainty and frustration, this type of music was the only thing I found solace and balance in. These songs have a deep meaning for me and I hope this is something that other people can relate to.”

“Cage Fight” track-list:

01 – “Intro” (feat. Jeremy Sylvester)

02 – “The Mirror Shattered”

03 – “Killer”

04 – “Hope Castrated”

05 – “Make A Decision”

06 – “Guillotine”

07 – “Cage Fight!”

08 – “Shine Don’t Fade”

09 – “One Minute”

10 – “Tell Me What Real Is”

11 – “Respect Ends”

12 – “Eating Me Alive” (feat. Trevor Strnad of The Black Dahlia Murder)

13 – “My Dreams”

14 – “Bitch In The Pit” (Body Count cover)