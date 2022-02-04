Hollow Front Premiere New Single & Music Video “Comatose”

An official music video for Michigan based metalcore outfit Hollow Front‘s latest single “Comatose” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below.

Tells frontman Tyler Tate:

“I came up with this concept while being caught in the depths of depression during the heaviest part of the pandemic. When the entire music industry was shut down, and there was no sign of a comeback sight. Everything we had worked for was taken away in the blink of an eye and we had no idea when we would get it back. It was terrifying.

I felt like I was fighting an impending darkness all the time, what I refer to in the song as ‘the sleep’; that feeling as if you’re just floating through your life, without happiness or purpose. Almost like being in a coma, but still retaining your higher cognitive functions. You’re aware of what’s happening around you, but don’t know how long you’ll be stuck this way, or if you’ll ever truly feel awake and alive again.

But you have no choice but to press on, even though you feel trapped by the weight of carrying on. I think a lot of human beings feel this way, especially over the past few years. Some of us are on autopilot, just taking life day by day and hoping to feel happy and normal again.”