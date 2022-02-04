Hear Terror’s Scott Vogel Guest On New Kublai Khan Track “Swan Song”

Kublai Khan will release their new EP “Lowest Form Of Animal” on April 01st through Rise Records. The opening track “Swan Song“ has premiered online, which finds Terror/Buried Alive frontman Scott Vogel guesting.

“Lowest Form Of Animal” track-list:

01 – “Swan Song” (feat. Scott Vogel)

02 – “Loyal To None”

03 – “Taipan”

04 – “Resentment”

05 – “Dynasty”

You can catch the Texan metalcore outfit live this spring touring with Knocked Loose, Movements and Koyo at the below dates:

03/31 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

04/01 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

04/02 Joliet, IL – The Forge

04/03 Columbus, OH – The Athenaeum

04/05 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage

04/06 Reading, PA – Reverb

04/07 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

04/08 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

04/10 Orlando, FL – House of Blues

04/12 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

04/15 Austin, TX – Emo’s

04/16 Ft. Worth, TX – Ridglea Theater

04/17 Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

04/19 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

04/20 Tucson, AZ – Encore

04/22 San Diego, CA – SOMA

04/24 Pomona, CA – Fox Theater

04/26 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

04/27 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

04/28 Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

04/29 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II

04/30 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center

05/01 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

05/03 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

05/04 Albany, NY – Empire Live

05/05 Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall

05/06 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

05/07 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

05/08 Huntington, NY – The Paramount