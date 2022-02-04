"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Hear Terror’s Scott Vogel Guest On New Kublai Khan Track “Swan Song”

posted Feb 4, 2022

Kublai Khan will release their new EP “Lowest Form Of Animal” on April 01st through Rise Records. The opening track “Swan Song“ has premiered online, which finds Terror/Buried Alive frontman Scott Vogel guesting.

“Lowest Form Of Animal” track-list:

01 – “Swan Song” (feat. Scott Vogel)
02 – “Loyal To None”
03 – “Taipan”
04 – “Resentment”
05 – “Dynasty”

You can catch the Texan metalcore outfit live this spring touring with Knocked Loose, Movements and Koyo at the below dates:

03/31 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
04/01 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
04/02 Joliet, IL – The Forge
04/03 Columbus, OH – The Athenaeum
04/05 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage
04/06 Reading, PA – Reverb
04/07 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
04/08 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
04/10 Orlando, FL – House of Blues
04/12 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
04/15 Austin, TX – Emo’s
04/16 Ft. Worth, TX – Ridglea Theater
04/17 Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall
04/19 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
04/20 Tucson, AZ – Encore
04/22 San Diego, CA – SOMA
04/24 Pomona, CA – Fox Theater
04/26 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
04/27 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
04/28 Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom
04/29 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II
04/30 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center
05/01 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
05/03 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
05/04 Albany, NY – Empire Live
05/05 Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall
05/06 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
05/07 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
05/08 Huntington, NY – The Paramount

