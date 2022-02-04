Kill The Lights (Ex-Bullet For My Valentine, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Dead From The Start”

Kill The Lights return with their new track and official music video “Dead From The Start“. The outfit feature former Bullet For My Valentine bassist Jay James and drummer Michael “Moose” Thomas as well as current/former members of Still Remains, Threat Signal and Throw The Fight.

Tells frontman James Clark (ex-Throw The Fight):

“‘Dead From The Start‘ attempts to give the listener an insight into the types of thoughts and feelings that someone living with mental health issues endures daily. Being able to talk openly about mental health is the first step in ensuring those that need help receive the support and resources readily available to them. Millions of people are fighting alone each day in darkness, and it’s time to remove the social stigma around mental health.”