Watain Premiere New Single “The Howling” From New Album “The Agony & Ecstasy Of Watain”

posted Feb 4, 2022 at 2:27 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Swedish black metal band Watain's new album “The Agony & Ecstasy Of Watain” will be out on April 29th via Nuclear Blast. A first advance track titled “The Howling“ has premiered and is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

“The Agony & Ecstasy Of Watain” track-list:

01 – “Ecstasies In Night Infinite”
02 – “The Howling”
03 – “Serimosa”
04 – “Black Cunt”
05 – “Leper’s Grace”
06 – “Not Sun Nor Man Nor God”
07 – “Before The Cataclysm”
08 – “We Remain”
09 – “Funeral Winter”
10 – “Septentrion”

