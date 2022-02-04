Watain Premiere New Single “The Howling” From New Album “The Agony & Ecstasy Of Watain”

Swedish black metal band Watain's new album “The Agony & Ecstasy Of Watain” will be out on April 29th via Nuclear Blast. A first advance track titled “The Howling“ has premiered and is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

“The Agony & Ecstasy Of Watain” track-list:

01 – “Ecstasies In Night Infinite”

02 – “The Howling”

03 – “Serimosa”

04 – “Black Cunt”

05 – “Leper’s Grace”

06 – “Not Sun Nor Man Nor God”

07 – “Before The Cataclysm”

08 – “We Remain”

09 – “Funeral Winter”

10 – “Septentrion”