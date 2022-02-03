Author & Punisher Releases New Single "Blacksmith"

San Diego-based outfit Author & Punisher treat fans to a third and final preview of the forthcoming album, "Krüller," out 11th February via Relapse Records, with the release of "Blacksmith." You can check out the song below.

“’Blacksmith’ is a track that I co-wrote with the Krüller producer Jason Begin (Vytear),” explains mastermind Tristan Shone. “This one is a bit of an adventure where we go from my slow bending drones and morph into Jason's jungle and breaks, with the same halftime bassline and vocals tying it together. Lyrically, this is an ode to Black women-led movements who have been fearlessly leading the way against oppression in this country for a long time."

Shone began work on Krüller after returning from his opening slot with Tool across the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand, before being cut short due to the March 2020 lockdowns. "Melody has been and is still a part of my sound," says Shone. "I've always bathed them in a lot of reverb, delay, and distortion, though. This time around, I was bothered by the wall of distortion I had created. I wanted a little more clarity. I wanted to refine the sound. I wanted to step back from my own show and analyze it a bit. I had all these competing distortions that I wanted to streamline. I like contrast and wanted the vocals to be immediately noticeable. There's something about mixing punishing drones and rumble with a mellow thing on top that I really like on Krüller.”