Benighted Announces UK Tour Dates
French technical death metal band Benighted has announced that they will be embarking on a four date run across the United Kingdom this October. Joining them on the trek will be Cryptic Shift, while each show will also feature more localised support bands.
The tour dates are as follows:
October 5th - London – Nambucca (w/Scordatura & Unfathomable Ruination)
October 6th - Newcastle - Trillians Rock Bar (w/Osiah)
October 7th - Glasgow – Audio (w/Scordatura)
October 8th - Cardiff - Fuel Rock Club (w/Scordatura)
