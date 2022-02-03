Column

Unearthing the Metal Underground: dark metal overlords Pestilength

Not to be confused with the classic death metal band Pestilence, an obscure, burly and otherworldly act known as Pestilength has been vomiting its cacophonous sounds since 2018 from the Basque region of Europe. The act has been quite prolific in spite of its short span of existence, having released various singles and EPs, in addition to a demo, a split and the fantastic debut “Eilatik” in 2020. The anonymous duo, operating under the pseudonyms “N.” and “M,” are set to release their sophomore full-length, “Basom Gryphos,” on March 7 via Nuclear Winter Records on CD. The label will co-release the vinyl version with Sentient Ruin, the tape version with Goat Throne.

Pestilength taps into a bleakness that’s authentic, far removed from the posturing of the current wave of “cavernous” Incantation-worship bands. The band continues to employ Old English-styled lyrics, collaborating with none other than Portal’s clock-wearing frontman The Curator on “Tephra Codex,” a psychotic song that sounds very Portal in spirit and sound. The Portal influence is obvious, but Pestilength utilize it properly through emulation, springboarding the music they love toward a new direction. Songs like “Phorme” and “Exertion” reveal an extreme metal band that’s not afraid to play with tempo, knowing when stop-start segments make sense, equally knowing when to cut-loose and allow the rampage to commence. Pestilength is a brilliant, newer band that is worthy of your attention.