Dutch heavy metal band Cobra Spell, featuring Crypta/former Burning Witches guitarist Sonia Anubis, Hitten vocalist Alexx Panza and Silver Talon's Sebastian Silva, has posted a new music video online for the song, "Addicted To The Night." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's new EP, "Anthems Of The Night," which will be released on March 31st.
Sonia Anubis states: "This song speaks about the combined addiction to drugs and nightlife. A man follows his nocturnal routine at the strip club. His excess of drugs and s*x make the party seem like a huge blast. Just when the party is past its peak, he needs more to let it last just a little longer. He eventually realises the effect of the drugs wear off. Subsequently, the party is not as fun when he is not high — the people at the club don’t look good anymore, the atmosphere turns uncomfortable and grim, he seems to be all alone by himself. It’s all a fantasy created by his brain on drugs. To numb the pain caused by the realisation of the reality he lives in, he repeats it the next night all over again."
"Anthems Of The Night" tracklisting:
Tracklist:
1. Addicted To The Night
2. Steal My Heart Away
3. The Midnight Hour
4. Accelerate
