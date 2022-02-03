Fueled By Fire Unleashes New Lyric Video "Mangled Truth"

Los Angeles thrashers Fueled By Fire have unleashed the music video for their newest single, "Mangled Truth." The track is the B-side from "Past...Present...No Future...Part 2," the second in a pair of two-song 7-inch vinyl releases recorded by Allen Falcon (Exmortus, Blade Killer), mixed by Carlos Cruz (Warbringer, Power Trip) and mastered by Joel Grind (Toxic Holocaust, Midnight). The new limited-edition 7-inch release is the follow-up to last fall's "Past...Present...No Future...Part 1" and will be released on Friday, March 4th.

"’Mangled Truth’ is a song about world leaders who hold the highest responsibilities in our society, who fail to deliver the most basic quality of trust, which is telling the truth," explains singer/guitarist Rick Rangel. "Worldwide, we see this again and again, whether it's election, financial gain, or even war, there are those in power who will be twisting reality and spitting lies."