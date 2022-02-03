Abbath Premiere New Single “Dread Reaver”
Norwegian black metal band Abbath premiered a new official music video for the title track to their third studio full-length, “Dread Reaver“. That album is presently slated for a March 25th release date by Season Of Mist.
