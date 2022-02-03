Saxon Releases New Music Video "The Pilgrimage"

British heavy metal stalwarts Saxon has today released a new music video for the song, "The Pilgrimage," the third single from their forthcoming album, "Carpe Diem." You can check it out below.

"Pilgrimage is a fantastic word," says Biff Byford, "People go on pilgrimages all the time, not just in a historical or religious sense, but it’s about going and visiting either a place that you feel is special in your life or somebody that’s meant something in your life. You can go on a pilgrimage to go see your great grandfather who died in the First World War for instance. They’re journeys of great weight and importance."

"Carpe Diem" will be released tomorrow (February 4th) through Silver Lining Music.