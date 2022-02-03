BillyBio Posts New Music Video "Turn The Wounds" Online

Band Photo: BillyBio (?)

The new BillyBio video single "Turn The Wounds" implores listeners to not "let your actions be guided by fear."

On the new video single, "Turn The Wounds," hardcore guitar player and frontman Billy Graziadei (Biohazard, Powerflo) gets deeply personal with lyrics and imagery. Graziadei directed, produced and edited the video incorporating CGI footage designed by Philipp Hartmann. "Leaders And Liars" is set for March 25, 2022 release worldwide via AFM Records.

"'Turn The Wounds' is about battles, ranging from personal, internal struggles to societal warfare," says Graziadei. "It's about the constant fighting between left and right, rich and poor, vaxxed and unvaxxed, science and religion, faith and atheism. There’s so much social manipulation in a constantly evolving information highway that is making a massive impact on our society.” This sentiment is underpinned by lyrics including the opening salvo: " I gotta turn these wounds into wisdom // don't let your actions be guided by fear."