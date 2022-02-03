Satanice Premiere New Song & Music Video "Astralopitecus" From Upcoming New EP "Erectoctomy"
Queretaro/Cancun, Mexico-based slamming brutal death quartet Satanice premiere a new track and music video named “Astralopitecus”. The song is taken from their upcoming new EP "Erectoctomy" and the band is looking for a label to release it later this year.
Check out now "Astralopitecus" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Line-up:
Charlie - Vocals
Ninja Gay-Den - Guitars
Maw - Drums
Rob - Bass
