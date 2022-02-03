Verdun Premiere New Song & Music Video "Narconaut" From Upcoming Split w/ Old Iron
French doom metal outfit Verdun premiere a new song and music video called “Narconaut”, taken from their upcoming new split release with Old Iron, which will be out in stores February 25 via Satanik Royalty Records.
Check out now "Narconaut" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Comment Verdun:
"'Narconaut' was a challenge for us in describing feelings, trying new things in compositional structures and to be more intense than ever…. To let it go as when you're on acid. Thanks Gom Pilote for the video."
