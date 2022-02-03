Arkaik Premiere New Single & Music Video "The Orphion Descent" From Upcoming New Album "Labyrinth Of Hungry Ghosts"

Arkaik premiere a new single and music video “The Orphion Descent”, taken from their forthcoming new album "Labyrinth Of Hungry Ghosts", due out March 11 via Immigrant Sun Records.

The record features Inferi guitarist Malcolm Pugh on bass. It was mixed by Mike Low (Enfold Darkness, Inferi), and mastered by Dave Otero (Archspire, Cattle Decapitation, Khemmis).

Check out now "The Orphion Descent" streaming via YouTube for you below.

Comment the band:

"'The Orphion Descent' is the second single from our new album, Labyrinth Of Hungry Ghosts.

As the opening track to the new record, we wanted to come out of the gate strong. It's one of the album's heaviest and most aggressive tracks, taking the listener on a journey into the underworld. This moment is well captured on the album cover, which shows a figure standing at the entrance of the labyrinth. In a conceptual sense, this marks the beginning of one's descent into the collective unconscious and the journey to 'know thyself.'

As we approach the release date on March 11th, we hope this gets you excited to experience the entire album!"