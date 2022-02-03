Father Befouled Premiere New Track "Unheavenly Catechesis" From Upcoming New Album "Crowned in Veneficum"

Georgia-based death metal band Father Befouled premiere a new song entitled “Unheavenly Catechesis”, taken from their upcoming new album "Crowned in Veneficum", which will be out in stores March 25, 2022 via Everlasting Spew Records.

Check out now "Unheavenly Catechesis" streaming via YouTube for you below.