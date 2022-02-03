Demiricous Premiere New Single “Merciless Slut Cult”

Band Photo: Demiricous (?)

Demiricous‘ comeback full-length “III: Chaotic Lethal” has been scheduled for a May 13th release date by Post. Recordings. A new advance track from that outing named “Merciless Slut Cult” has premiered online and can be heard below. The new album marks the band’s first studio full-length since 2007.



