Demiricous Premiere New Single “Merciless Slut Cult”
Demiricous‘ comeback full-length “III: Chaotic Lethal” has been scheduled for a May 13th release date by Post. Recordings. A new advance track from that outing named “Merciless Slut Cult” has premiered online and can be heard below. The new album marks the band’s first studio full-length since 2007.
